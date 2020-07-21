Mesa County unemployment better than state rate

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) -

Unemployment has been a tough reality of this pandemic, but new data shows Mesa County is doing slightly better than the rest of the state.

In the county, just under 8,000 people applied for unemployment benefits. Officials at the Mesa County Workforce Center say that’s about 10% of the workforce, but that number is better than the state unemployment rate, which is at 10.7%. We’re told our variance requests here in Mesa County have helped with unemployment, but experts are hoping it will get better in the coming months.

“After July, I’d really like to see that unemployment number start dropping down in August, September and October. It’s a long road ahead, but I’d like to expect to see gradual decreases starting in August,” said Workforce Center Director, Curtis Englehart.

The hospitality, food service, and tourism industries have taken the biggest hits.

Copyright 2020 KJCT. All rights reserved.