Last calls for alcohol to be at 10:00 p.m., orders Polis

Governor Polis is ordering last calls for alcohol at bars to be changed from 2:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. for the next 30 days to help stop the spread of COVID-19 in the state.
By (Calvin Corey)
Published: Jul. 21, 2020 at 1:35 PM MDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) -

He announced the order in his Tuesday afternoon press conference and said the order will help boost social-distancing rates among young people, who have been disproportionately infected in recent weeks compared to other age groups.

“Anybody who has been drunk just knows this inherently, that your best goals around social distancing, and your best intents, just fall by the wayside if you are in a group of 50 to 100 people,” Polis said.

According to the order, bars are defined as facilities that do not have a full food menu, and do not serve coffee and dessert, and have at least 5 percent of their business occurring after 10:00 p.m.

Even though last calls will be at 10:00, Polis says that bars can stay open later than that time.

Polis also said that he is “irritated” with last-call laws and says that after this order expires he will call on the legislature to give counties flexibility in their last call times. Meaning if a county wants their last call times to be at 4:00 a.m., they can do so.

Copyright 2020 KJCT. All rights reserved.

