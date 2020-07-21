Advertisement

First Mesa County resident dies of COVID-19

(KKCO)
By (Calvin Corey)
Published: Jul. 21, 2020 at 9:38 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) -

Mesa County Public Health (MCPH) has confirmed that a Mesa County resident has died as a result of COVID-19. This is the first death of a resident in the county.

MCPH says it was a woman in her 80′s who had underlying health conditions.

“We are deeply saddened and the entire MCPH team sends our sincere condolences to the family and loved ones,” said MCPH Executive Director Jeff Kuhr. “We must continue to take action against COVID-19 by protecting each other and our entire community. This loss shows the gravity of the situation; we need to remain diligent.”

As of Tuesday morning, the county has confirmed 194 cases of the virus, with 154 of those now recovered.

Copyright 2020 KJCT. All rights reserved.

