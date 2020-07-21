17-year-old sent to the hospital after being shot in the leg

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) -

A 17-year-old from Molina was transported to the hospital Monday night after being shot in the leg. It is believed to be a non-life-threatening wound.

The shooting happened on 52 1/2 Road in Molina, and the Mesa County Sheriff’s Office and Marshals from De Beque and Collbran were the responding agencies.

In what is believed to be an isolated incident, the Mesa County Sheriff’s Office says no arrests have been made, and all parties involved are known to each other. Investigators executed a search warrant for the address to process the crime scene for evidence.

