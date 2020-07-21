Advertisement

17-year-old sent to the hospital after being shot in the leg

A 17-year-old from Molina was transported to the hospital Monday night after being shot in the leg. It is believed to be a non-life-threatening wound.
A 17-year-old from Molina was transported to the hospital Monday night after being shot in the leg. It is believed to be a non-life-threatening wound.(MGn)
By (Calvin Corey)
Published: Jul. 21, 2020 at 4:43 PM MDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) -

A 17-year-old from Molina was transported to the hospital Monday night after being shot in the leg. It is believed to be a non-life-threatening wound.

The shooting happened on 52 1/2 Road in Molina, and the Mesa County Sheriff’s Office and Marshals from De Beque and Collbran were the responding agencies.

In what is believed to be an isolated incident, the Mesa County Sheriff’s Office says no arrests have been made, and all parties involved are known to each other. Investigators executed a search warrant for the address to process the crime scene for evidence.

We will continue to update this story.

Copyright 2020 KJCT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Breakdown of COVID-19 on the Western Slope

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By (Calvin Corey)
A daily updated article of COVID-19 statistics from the surrounding counties.

News

Breakdown of the COVID-19 virus in Colorado

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By (Calvin Corey)
This article is intended to give a breakdown of the virus throughout the state of Colorado.

News

HAZMAT crews responding to hemp facility fire in Mack

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By (Calvin Corey)
HAZMAT crews are en route after a hemp facility burned down near Mack on Tuesday morning.

News

Last calls for alcohol to be at 10:00 p.m., orders Polis

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By (Calvin Corey)
Governor Polis is ordering last calls for alcohol at bars to be changed from 2:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. for the next 30 days to help stop the spread of COVID-19 in the state.

Latest News

News

West Nile virus detected in Delta County

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By (Calvin Corey)
Two mosquito's trapped in Delta County tested positive for West Nile Virus, marking the first positive tests of the virus in Colorado this year.

News

Walmart to close its stores on Thanksgiving Day

Updated: 7 hours ago
Walmart will close its namesake stores and Sam’s Clubs on Thanksgiving Day this year, saying that it wants to have its employees spend time with their families during the coronavirus.

Breaking

First Mesa County resident dies of COVID-19

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By (Calvin Corey)
Mesa County Public Health has confirmed that a Mesa County resident has died as a result of COVID 19. This is the first death of a resident in the county.

News

Mesa County unemployment better than state rate

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By (Jason Burger)
Unemployment has been a tough reality of this pandemic, but new data shows Mesa County is doing slightly better than the rest of the state.

News

Man without clothes taken into custody following police pursuit

Updated: Jul. 20, 2020 at 4:58 PM MDT
|
By (Calvin Corey)
Grand Junction Police Officers have taken a suspect into custody after they sped away from officers following a traffic stop.

News

Union of local bus drivers urge for more PPE amid COVID-19

Updated: Jul. 20, 2020 at 4:19 PM MDT
|
By Goldene Brown