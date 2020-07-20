Advertisement

Union of local bus drivers urge for more PPE amid COVID-19

By Goldene Brown
Published: Jul. 20, 2020 at 4:19 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - A local union of bus drivers are speaking out, saying they don’t feel safe and want better PPE on buses.

“We don’t feel like they care about us, they don’t care about our health and safety,” Driver and ATU Local 1776 Judi DeRusha says.

The group “ATU Local 1776,” says that because of COVID, Grand Valley Transit was given $5.4 million dollars from the CARES Act. But, they don’t think the money is being used adequately, saying they’ve gotten some PPE but not enough.

They are asking for more aerosol sanitizers, more gloves, better barriers on the bus, and better pay and wages, but they say their requests were turned down.

We reached out to Grand Valley Transit but haven’t heard back.

Now, the drivers plan on holding a rally in hopes to get answers and see change. The rally will be held at Lincoln Park on Sunday, July 26 from 10 until 2:00 p.m.

