Two of three victims identified from fatal July 6 accident

Two of the three deceased occupants from a two-vehicle accident were released by the Garfield Coroner on Monday.

46-year-old Isaac Marshall and 52-year-old Keith Wilson lost their lives in the accident that occurred on Highway 6 near Silt on July 6. The two were in a Ford Pickup that was driven by Marshall. The other deceased male, who was driving in a Dodge Pickup, has still yet to be positively identified. The Coroner’s Office says they have circumstantial information on the identity of the person after recovering a driver’s license in the vehicle, and the information on the vehicle’s registration. However, they are still awaiting results from a DNA analysis sent to the Colorado Bureau of Investigation.

The Coroner says that a fire engulfed both vehicles during the accident, which hindered the Offices’ ability to identify the third male.

