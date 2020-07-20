Advertisement

Man without clothes taken into custody following police pursuit

Grand Junction Police Officers were able to take this man into custody following a vehicle pursuit Monday afternoon.
By (Calvin Corey)
Published: Jul. 20, 2020 at 4:12 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) -

Grand Junction Police Officers have taken a suspect into custody after a vehicle pursuit Monday afternoon.

Dispatch was originally advised that the man nearly struck a vehicle near 12th and Patterson, and then pointed a gun at the victim, who was with his family. Police were able to track down the marron and silver Chevy that the victim described near 12th and North. Police initiated a traffic stop near 15th and Kennedy according to the Grand Junction Police Department. The man was uncooperative with police and would not obey their commands to exit the vehicle. He then sped off and police pursued behind.

Further north on 15th, officers employed a pit maneuver to stop the vehicle. This occurred near Ptarmigan Ridge Court. The suspect then fled the vehicle without clothes and tried to elude officers on foot. They used less-lethal impact rounds on the suspect but he continued to ignore their commands. An officer was then able to tackle the suspect and subdue them.

The suspect and the officer were injured in the incident. The suspect was taken to the hospital and the officer was treated at the scene. Our crew on scene says injuries to both parties did not appear to be serious.

The officer and the suspect were injured during the incident. The GJPD says the officer was treated at the scene.
A firearm was found in the man’s vehicle.

We will continue to update this article.

