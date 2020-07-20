Motorcyclist dies following accident off 30th and Orchard

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) -

Colorado State Patrol is looking for witnesses and anyone with information or videos of a motorcycle accident that left one person dead.

The accident took place just before 10:00 on Sunday night off of 30th and Orchard. The motorcyclist was headed eastbound when the accident occurred.

The motorcyclist collided with a speed limit sign and chained link fence before coming to a stop.

Law enforcement and the Grand Junction Fire Department arrived on the scene and transferred the male to the hospital, where he was ultimately pronounced dead.

