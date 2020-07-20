Advertisement

Full containment expected in coming days for Meeker area wildfires

The Fawn Creek Fire is burning 3,231 acres and is 90% contained.
By (Calvin Corey)
Published: Jul. 20, 2020 at 12:22 PM MDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) -

After burning for a week near Piceance Creek, the Fawn Creek, Stewart, and Wolf Fires are near full containment.

The Fawn Creek Fire was burning 3,231 acres as of Sunday morning and is 90% contained. The Stewart Fire only got to 212 acres before it was fully contained. Lastly, the Wolf Fire is 274 acres and is 73% contained.

All three wildfires were caused by lightning.

Posted by Rio Blanco County Sheriff's Office on Sunday, July 19, 2020

