Western Region One Source updates their building for veteran safety

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) -

Western Region One Source says they've made some big improvements to their building...

Things like sound masking wall mounts and handicap accessible door buttons were added for those with disabilities and to better protect the privacy of their veterans.

“Without having intrusive, you know the ringing in their ears or any sort of interference with the hearing aids that they’re wearing or any sort of hearing equipment that they’re having to wear,” says Brian Oney, State Veterans Service Officer, Colorado Division of Veterans Affairs West.

Some of the events held in the building include weekly yoga and coffee meets

The Western Region One Source has been open for over a year.

There are around 12,000 veterans in Mesa County.

