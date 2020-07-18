Mesa County hosts 4-H & FFA Auction

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) -

The Mesa County Fair was cancelled for because of COVID-19. But not everything was lost…the 4-H Annual Junior Livestock competition continued on.

This year looked a little different as the auction was closed to spectators. Only immediate family and buyers were allowed to attend, the auction even went virtual and livestock sales decreased. Already a 3-time champion, Lexi Hill and her steer, Bob, went home with two wins. But she says this year, is a little harder for other kids.

“Normally, this is where everyone makes their money. Especially the younger kids who aren’t able to go get a job like teenagers are. The team that I have, we’ve been through a lot this year. The team that I have behind me, behind the scenes, we’ve gone through a lot this year. It was hard to get out to shows like we normally do. And this one just meant a lot more. We’re happy,” says Lexi Hill.

Future Farmers of America and 4-H are organizations that provide educational opportunities for young people, specifically in agriculture.