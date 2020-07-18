Federal CARES Act awards nearly $900,000 to support domestic violence survivors

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) -

The Federal CARES Act awarded nearly $900,000 to support domestic violence survivors… and some of the money is headed to the Grand Valley.

The funds are going to 38 communities including Delta, Montrose, and Mesa counties.

They will be splitting approximately $37,000.

The funding was given to support pandemic-specific needs and the services domestic violence organizations are already giving.

“It allows us to greater serve our clients, the funds are going to things like being able to put individuals in motel rooms for social distancing, for larger families that we can’t put into our safe house,” says Linda Wonders, supervisor, Hilltop Latimer House.

Grand Junction's Hilltop Latimer House will use their money for things like transportation, rental assistance, and relocation.

The National Domestic Violence Hotline is 800-799-7233.

Copyright 2020 KJCT. All rights reserved.