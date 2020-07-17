Advertisement

Utility’s power lines caused huge 2019 California wildfire

FILE - In this Oct. 24, 2019, file photo, firefighters confer while battling the Kincade Fire near Geyserville, Calif. Fire officials say Pacific Gas & Electric transmission lines sparked a wildfire last year in Northern California that destroyed hundreds of homes and led to the evacuation of nearly 100,000 people. The California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection issued the finding Thursday, July 16, 2020.
FILE - In this Oct. 24, 2019, file photo, firefighters confer while battling the Kincade Fire near Geyserville, Calif. Fire officials say Pacific Gas & Electric transmission lines sparked a wildfire last year in Northern California that destroyed hundreds of homes and led to the evacuation of nearly 100,000 people. The California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection issued the finding Thursday, July 16, 2020.(AP Photo/Noah Berger, File)
Published: Jul. 16, 2020 at 6:50 PM MDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Fire officials say Pacific Gas & Electric transmission lines sparked a wildfire last year in Northern California that destroyed hundreds of homes and led to the evacuation of nearly 100,000 people.

The California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection issued the finding Thursday.

Cal Fire says investigators determined that power lines near the town of Geyserville ignited the fire that ripped through Sonoma County last October.

The agency didn’t release details of the investigation but said it sent the report to the district attorney’s office for possible criminal charges.

PG&E recently emerged from bankruptcy caused by its role in several devastating wildfires. 

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

