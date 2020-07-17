Advertisement

Shark snatches 10-year-old boy on boat in Australia

Published: Jul. 17, 2020 at 11:53 AM MDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
(CNN) - A 10-year-old boy is in a stable condition after being dragged out of a boat by a shark in Australia. The incident happened near Stanley off Tasmania’s northwest coast.

The boy was on a fishing boat with his father and two friends when the shark bit the boy, pulling him into the water.

Ben Allen, an abalone diver, witnessed the attack.

“All of a sudden, the shark leapt clean out of the water, hit the side of the boat and snapped the rod clean off in the rod holder, and grabbed the boy, all in the one swipe and pulled him into the water,” he said.

The boy’s father came to the rescue.

“The dad, obviously, natural instinct, jumped clean into the water, and grabbed his son and managed to get him straight back into the boat,” he said. “They raced in, and alerted the authorities, and yeah, got him in as soon as they could, and brought him into the shop here, Hursey Seafoods, and they administered some first aid until the ambulance arrived.”

Federal court restores DACA after Supreme Court ruling

Updated: 19 minutes ago
A federal court in Maryland has ruled that the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program must be restored fully, meaning it must open up to new applicants for the first time in three years.

John Lewis, lion of civil rights and Congress, dies at 80

Updated: 2 hours ago
By CALVIN WOODWARD and DESIREE SEALS
John Lewis, who carried the struggle against racial discrimination from Southern battlegrounds of the 1960s to the halls of Congress, has died. He was 80.

Taco Bell revamping menu, removing popular items

Updated: 2 hours ago
By Amanda Alvarado
Taco Bell is officially removing some of its items to “ensure an easy and fast ordering experience.”

Millions of kids told full return to school in fall unlikely

Updated: 3 hours ago
By FREIDA FRISARO and DAVID CRARY
Teams of military medics were deployed in Texas and California to help hospitals deluged by coronavirus patients, as Miami area authorities began stepping up enforcement Friday of a mask requirement — echoing efforts in many parts of the world to contain surging infections.

Georgia congressman John Lewis being presented with the Presidential Medal of Freedom in 2011

Updated: 3 hours ago
Georgia congressman John Lewis being presented with the Presidential Medal of Freedom at the White House by President Barack Obama in 2011.

Georgia congressman and civil rights icon John Lewis has died

Updated: 4 hours ago
Georgia congressman and civil rights icon John Lewis has died.

Mesa County Sheriff won’t enforce mask mandate

Updated: 4 hours ago
By (Paulina Aguilar)
MCSD says they could issue a citation if you refuse to wear a mask after being told to do so. Their focus is the aftermath if a situation were to escalate.

Federal CARES Act awards nearly $900,000 to support domestic violence survivors

Updated: 7 hours ago
The Federal CARES Act awarded nearly $900,000 to support domestic violence survivors… and some of the money is headed to the Grand Valley.

Western Region One Source updates their building for veteran safety

Updated: 7 hours ago
By Yzabelah Roberts
Things like sound masking wall mounts and handicap accessible door buttons were added for those with disabilities and to better protect the privacy of their veterans.

MLB’s testing sweep brings some success but optics are issue

Updated: 8 hours ago
Major League Baseball's COVID-19 testing sweep appears to be having some success even as large swaths of the United States continue to struggle with containing the fast-spreading virus.

D-51 pushes start date back to August 17

Updated: 9 hours ago
By (Calvin Corey)
Mesa County Valley School District 51 says they will be starting the school year on August 17.