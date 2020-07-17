Motorcyclists ride Coast to Coast to honor fallen soldiers

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) -

It is the 11th annual tribute to Fallen Soldiers Memorial Torch Motorcycle Ride. The Fallen Soldiers Memorial Flame made a visit to Grand Junction as part of its cross country motorcycle ride beginning in Eugene, Oregon.

The annual ride takes 22 days and 4,000 miles across 15 states. They make home visits to give a “Memorial Plaque of Distinguished Service” to ‘Gold Star Families’ to recognize their service members sacrifice and to remind them their fallen hero hasn’t been forgotten. In Grand Junction, a ceremony was held to honor Marine Lance Cpl. Chad Maynard and Army Pfc. Jeffrey Avery.

“It is a mission based on love and respect to honor our fallen service members, it’s as simple as it gets. All of these guys that you see here, they donate their time each summer to do this. They pay for their own fuel because they care so deeply for this mission. They want these families to know that they remember them,” says Executive Director, Warren Williamson.

They will make 67 home visits and will ride to the Arlington National Cemetery in Washington D.C. If you’d like to donate, please visit www.tributetofallensoldiers.com

