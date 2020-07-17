Mesa County reports first COVID-19 outbreak

MESA COUNTY, Colo. (KJCT) -Mesa County Public Health has confirmed the first COVID-19 outbreak at Grandview Care Lodge.

Four residents and three staff members tested positive.

Two more people from outside the facility also tested positive, totaling 10 cases.

The investigation with Mesa County Public Health is still active and they have not yet determined a source.

“We have contained the spread, but are waiting on some additional test results to come in, so there could be some more cases associated, it’s a very small facility,” says Jeff Kuhr, executive director, Mesa County Public Health.

It started a little over a week ago and takes about a month for the outbreak to be considered over.

A person can consider themselves recovered 10 days after the onset of illness and 72 hours after experiencing no symptoms.

There are now 175 total positive cases of the virus in Mesa County.

