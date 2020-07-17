Advertisement

Delta County Sheriff’s Office, others, not giving citations to those not wearing masks

Several sheriff offices in Colorado have announced that they will not actively enforce the mask mandate ordered by Governor Jared Polis (D).
By (Calvin Corey)
Published: Jul. 17, 2020 at 11:34 AM MDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Several sheriff’s offices in Colorado have announced that they will not actively enforce the mandatory mask order instituted by Governor Jared Polis (D).

As of Friday morning, the list includes Delta, El Paso, Elbert, Teller, Washington, and Weld County Sheriff’s Offices.

Delta County Sheriff Mark Talyor posted online that the Delta County Sheriff’s Office will not be issuing citations or detaining persons who go against the order.

We feel we have an exceptionally good relationship with the public we serve and that our Delta County community is responsible for their own decision making concerning the health and safety of our neighbors, friends and families.

Sheriff Mark Taylor

However, Sheriff Taylor asked citizens to please be respectful of those persons and businesses that are requiring masks.

He also said he received many calls about whether is it lawful to be carrying a concealed weapon while wearing a non-medical face covering. His response was, “There are no criminal violations concerning this issue.”

You can read his full statement below.

Posted by Delta County Sheriff's Office on Friday, July 17, 2020

We will continue to update this list if necessary.

