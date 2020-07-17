Governor Jared Polis (D) extends alcohol to-go executive order to 2021

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) -

After signing an executive order in March allowing the sale of to-go liquor, Governor Polis (D) recently extended the order to 2021.

This will allow local restaurants, breweries, and distilleries to keep selling alcohol in sealed to-go containers- all in an effort to ease restrictions for small businesses in the COVID-19 economy.

We talked to Junction Square Pizza, that’s now under new ownership, they say though they will serve alcohol to-go, it’s not something they feel the need to advertise.

“We’d really prefer to have people dine-in. We’re definitely for to-go alcohol sales in full extent of the law, but we really prefer, especially for our serving staff for people to dine-in,” says Xander Wick, the Operations Director of Junction Square Pizza.

The bill will repeal on July 1st, 2021.

