Advertisement

Governor Jared Polis (D) extends alcohol to-go executive order to 2021

We talked to Junction Square Pizza, that's now under new ownership, they say, though they will serve alcohol to-go, it's not something they feel the need to advertise.
We talked to Junction Square Pizza, that's now under new ownership, they say, though they will serve alcohol to-go, it's not something they feel the need to advertise.(Yzabelah Roberts)
By Yzabelah Roberts
Published: Jul. 16, 2020 at 6:51 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) -

After signing an executive order in March allowing the sale of to-go liquor, Governor Polis (D) recently extended the order to 2021.

This will allow local restaurants, breweries, and distilleries to keep selling alcohol in sealed to-go containers- all in an effort to ease restrictions for small businesses in the COVID-19 economy.

We talked to Junction Square Pizza, that’s now under new ownership, they say though they will serve alcohol to-go, it’s not something they feel the need to advertise.

“We’d really prefer to have people dine-in. We’re definitely for to-go alcohol sales in full extent of the law, but we really prefer, especially for our serving staff for people to dine-in,” says Xander Wick, the Operations Director of Junction Square Pizza.

The bill will repeal on July 1st, 2021.

Copyright 2020 KJCT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Breakdown of the COVID-19 virus in Colorado

Updated: 37 minutes ago
|
By Calvin Corey
This article is intended to give a breakdown of the virus throughout the state of Colorado.

News

Breakdown of COVID-19 on the Western Slope

Updated: 38 minutes ago
|
By Calvin Corey
This is a breakdown of the COVID-19 data from the Western Slope and surrounding counties.

News

GJFD quickly knocks down fire near Warehouse 25

Updated: 57 minutes ago
|
By (Calvin Corey)
The Grand Junction Fire Department was able to quickly extinguish a small fire that started behind Warehouse 25Sixty-Five Thursday afternoon.

News

Motorcyclists ride Coast to Coast to honor fallen soldiers

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By (Paulina Aguilar)
The Fallen Soldiers Memorial Flame made a visit to Grand Junction as part of its cross country motorcycle ride beginning in Eugene, Oregon.

News

Mesa County reports first COVID-19 outbreak

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Yzabelah Roberts
Mesa County Public Health just confirmed the first covid-19 outbreak at Grandview Care Lodge.

Latest News

News

Governor Polis announces statewide mask mandate

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By (Calvin Corey) and (Paulina Aguilar)
Governor Polis (D-Colorado) announced a statewide mask-wearing mandate in his Thursday afternoon press conference, citing an uptick of cases in the state and in the country.

News

Rep. Kelly Armstrong discusses Trump administration’s changes to environmental law

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By Natalie Grim
Gray DC speaks to Rep. Kelly Armstrong (R-N.D.) about how the new guidelines will impact North Dakota.

News

Fruita DMV extends days of operation

Updated: 19 hours ago
Fruita DMV is extending their days of operation to three days a week from two due to extended wait times.

News

Ale House, Sprouts, receive five-star-rating on fighting against virus

Updated: 22 hours ago
The Ale House and Sprouts were given five-star ratings from the Chamber of Commerce and Mesa County Public Health for their fight against COVID-19.

News

Westbound lanes between Silt and New Castle back open

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By (Calvin Corey)
All roads are back open after fires closed westbound I-70 on Wednesday.