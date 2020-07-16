Residents off 29 Rd. and Patterson Rd. concerned about creek debris

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT)) -

A neighborhood off of 29 Rd. and Patterson Rd. are concerned about the large amount of debris in the Indian Wash behind them.

One resident says the city has not been doing their job to maintain it, while another says they are.

Some fear the potential fire danger in the dry heat and trees falling, telling us that a tree from the creek has already fallen on a house in the neighborhood.

When we were out there today we did see maintenance people looking at the area.

“The big problem to me, is that it looks ugly and it could be a fire hazard, but the under growth is starting to come up under that trash and then it will be harder and harder to get rid of it,” says Anthony Valdez, neighbor.

Grand Junction Fire Department says, there is a “fix it form” residents can send in on their website if they would like an issue similar to this looked into.

