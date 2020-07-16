Advertisement

Recreational marijuana in Grand Junction on city council’s agenda

There are people on both sides of this matter, some who want to see the convenience of a dispensary within Grand Junction city limits, while others say there is no need for it here.
By Yzabelah Roberts
Published: Jul. 15, 2020 at 8:02 PM MDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) -

Grand Junction City Council talked about recreational marijuana on Monday.

“The people here who do smoke either have to drive all the way out in Palisade, or find it in town—which, that has its own issues,” says Mesa County Resident, Stuart Dunn.

It has been a topic of discussion for city council in the past...it's also been put on the ballot-- and voted down.

Concern of fentanyl in street marijuana has put it on the agenda once again.

“Only dopes use dope, I think it’s a race to the bottom,” says Mesa County Resident, Chris Brown.

Colorado cannabis dispensaries were considered essential businesses at the beginning of the pandemic.

Recreational marijuana has been legalized in Colorado since 2012.

