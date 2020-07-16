Advertisement

Governor Polis announces statewide mask mandate

Governor Polis during a press conference
Governor Polis during a press conference(KKCO/ KJCT)
By Calvin Corey
Published: Jul. 16, 2020 at 12:27 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) -

Governor Polis (D-Colorado) announced a statewide mask-wearing mandate in his Thursday afternoon press conference, citing an uptick of cases in the state and in the country.

The order is in place for those 10 years or older, and it goes into effect Thursday night at 12:00.

In defense of his order, Polis pointed to counties that already instituted mask mandates, saying they have seen a slower spread of the virus compared to their counterparts.

“It’s really simple to wear a mask,” Polis said during his conference.

