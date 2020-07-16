Governor Polis announces statewide mask mandate

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) -

Governor Polis (D-Colorado) announced a statewide mask-wearing mandate in his Thursday afternoon press conference, citing an uptick of cases in the state and in the country.

The order is in place for those 10 years or older, and it goes into effect Thursday night at 12:00.

In defense of his order, Polis pointed to counties that already instituted mask mandates, saying they have seen a slower spread of the virus compared to their counterparts.

“It’s really simple to wear a mask,” Polis said during his conference.

