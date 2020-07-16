Fruita DMV extends days of operation

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) -

Wait time at the DMV is increasing, which is not unusual this time of year according to the Clerk and Recorder’s Office.

As a result, the Fruita DMV is extending their days of operation to three days a week from two. They’re open Tuesdays and Thursdays currently but beginning next week will also be open on Wednesdays.

Their hours of operation will be from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

“I think that with the size of our county it’s great to have those services at each end of the county so Fruita and Clifton are doing it for us,” says Mesa County Clerk and Recorder Tina Peters.

Social distancing guidelines are in place, and mask-wearing will now be required.

