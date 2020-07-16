Advertisement

Boy, 6, mauled while protecting younger sister from dog attack in Wyoming

Published: Jul. 16, 2020 at 3:48 AM MDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - A 6-year-old boy from Wyoming is being praised as a hero by celebrities across social media for saving his younger sister from a dog attack.

Bridger Walker jumped into action July 9 when a German shepherd mix charged toward his 4-year-old sister while the two were visiting a friend’s house. His family says while he was shielding her, the dog leaped and latched onto the boy’s cheek.

Bridger needed surgery and received more than 90 stitches.

The 6-year-old’s aunt posted his story on Instagram. She says after the attack, Bridger told his family, “If someone had to die, I thought it should be me.”

The Walker family says many celebrities, including Hugh Jackman, Anne Hathaway and Mark Ruffalo, have reached out to praise the 6-year-old’s actions. Tens of thousands of other social media users have also done so.

They also had a conversation with Chris Evans, who portrayed Captain America in the Avengers films.

“We are so appreciative of all the kind words, love and prayers extended,” said the family in a statement. “May we each actively strive to bear one another’s burdens; stand up for and protect those that are weak, oppressed or those whom the world might forsake; mourn with those that mourn, comfort those that need comfort and love one another.”

View this post on Instagram

There are no words. We are so, so thankful.

A post shared by Nikki Walker (@nicolenoelwalker) on

To those who have reached out to help, the Walkers asked them to consider contributing to nonprofit organizations, including Mission 22, Operation Underground Railroad or The Wounded Warrior Project.

“May we follow Bridger’s example, approach the world as a child and bring greater peace to our own homes, communities, states and countries,” said the family in their statement.

After the attack, the dog’s owners told the Walker family they decided to euthanize it. It is unclear if they followed through, as Bridger said he didn’t want anything bad to happen to the dog.

Copyright 2020 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. CNN contributed to this report.

Latest News

National

Vatican issues new guide on handling sex abuse cases

Updated: 10 minutes ago
|
The Vatican issues a handbook on sex abuse accusations, urging the reporting of them to authorities.

Coronavirus

Russia is hacking virus vaccine trials, US, UK, Canada say

Updated: 21 minutes ago
|
By JILL LAWLESS and DANICA KIRKA Associated Press
The three nations alleged the hacking group known as Cozy Bear, said to be part of the Russian intelligence service, is attacking research institutions involved in coronavirus vaccine development.

National

Experts say Twitter breach troubling, undermines trust

Updated: 26 minutes ago
|
By ZEN SOO
A breach in Twitter’s security that allowed hackers to break into the accounts of leaders and technology moguls is one of the worst attacks in recent years and may shake trust in a platform politicians and CEOs use to communicate with the public, experts said Thursday.

Coronavirus

Rising coronavirus infections threaten US economic recovery

Updated: 28 minutes ago
|
By CHRISTOPHER RUGABER
Hope early this month that the country had made it through the worst of the pandemic has been shaken and the rising number of infected Americans threatens to push what appeared to be a recovering nation into critical condition.

Coronavirus

Tourists facing restrictions amid fears of new virus spikes

Updated: 35 minutes ago
|
By ARITZ PARRA, MIKE CORDER and ELAINE KURTENBACH
Bars may be off the menu and many schools look set to remain closed for months to come as the new coronavirus causes more illness and death in many countries and the U.S. South and West.

Latest News

National

Navy says warship fire in San Diego is now out; cause unknown

Updated: 36 minutes ago
|
By JULIE WATSON Associated Press
The Navy announced Thursday that the fire on the USS Bonhomme Richard has been extinguished, ending one of the worst infernos to rip through a U.S. warship outside of combat in recent years.

National

Vatican says bishops should report sex abuse to police

Updated: 45 minutes ago
The Vatican issued a long-awaited manual for bishops and religious superiors on conducting in-house investigations into allegations of priests who rape and molest minors and vulnerable adults.

National

Fla. officers capture runaway kangaroo

Updated: 1 hour ago
|

National

Sen. Hawley seeks civil rights probe in case of St. Louis couple

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By JIM SALTER
U.S. Sen. Josh Hawley is urging Attorney General William Barr to launch a federal civil rights investigation of St. Louis’ elected prosecutor.

National

COVID cases skyrocket across the US

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
Almost 40 states are seeing an increase in COVID cases, this as hospital beds are filling up in some states, and the debate over mandating masks continues.

Breaking

Governor Polis announces statewide mask mandate

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Calvin Corey
Governor Polis (D-Colorado) announced a statewide mask-wearing mandate in his Thursday afternoon press conference, citing an uptick of cases in the state and in the country.