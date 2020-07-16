Ale House, Sprouts, receive five-star-rating on fighting against virus

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) -

In an effort to encourage local businesses to implement safety measures, the Grand Junction Chamber of Commerce and Mesa County Public Health are teaming up.

It’s a part of the project, “Protect Our Variance” plan. Businesses can get a five-star rating if they show that they are using their best practices to fight the virus.

On Wednesday, the Ale House and Sprouts got a five-star rating for their safety measures. Officials say the rating can be used to help attract more people to local businesses since they know they’ll be in a safe environment.

“It’s quite an honor, we worked really hard to make sure we’re living up to the standard that we want, making sure that the community and our employees are safe. So it’s actually rewarding to get recognized for that,” says Robert Bradley, General Manager of Ale House.

