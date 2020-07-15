Three fires continue to burn southwest of Meeker

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) -

Three fires are continuing to burn near Piceance Creek southwest of Meeker.

The Fawn Creek Fire, Stewart Fire, and the Wolf Fire are expected to be active this afternoon as the weather gets increasingly warm. The Fawn Creek Fire is currently the largest of the three fires, burning an estimated 2,400 acres. Both it and the Stewart Fire (103 acres) started on Monday, while the Wolf Fire (250 acres) sparked Tuesday morning.

All three fires are 0% contained according to the Rio Blanco County Sheriff’s Office.

Early this morning, the Rocky Mountain Incident Blue Team assumed command of the three fires from local resources.

“The team and resources who have been managing these three fires have done an excellent job to ensure public and firefighter safety,” says Michael Haydon, Incident Commander. “We want to thank all local resources that have been working hard during the first days of this evolving situation.”

Chris Zoller, the Planning Operations Cheif with Blue Team gave a briefing on the three fires. You can view it below.

Planning Operations Chief Chris Zoller with the Rocky Mountain Incident Management Blue Team briefing for 7/15/2020. #rioblancostrong #fawncreekfireco #stewartfireco #wolffireco Posted by Rio Blanco County Sheriff's Office on Wednesday, July 15, 2020

Copyright 2020 KJCT. All rights reserved.