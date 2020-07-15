Advertisement

Mother charged with DUI in crash that killed 1-year-old son in Las Vegas

Published: Jul. 15, 2020 at 1:11 AM MDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS (KSNV/CNN) - A 23-year-old woman in Las Vegas is accused of drunken driving when she got into a crash that killed her 1-year-old son while on her way to a custody exchange with the boy’s father.

In her court appearance, a judge set bail for 23-year-old Lauren Prescia at $50,000. She faces charges of driving under the influence resulting in death, reckless driving resulting in death and allowing child abuse or neglect.

According to police, Prescia was drunk and driving at 121 miles per hour when she crashed into another car at a Las Vegas intersection Sunday night. Her car went off the road and hit a sign, which police say severed off the right half of her car.

Lauren Prescia, 23, faces charges of driving under the influence resulting in death, reckless driving resulting in death and allowing child abuse or neglect after a car crash that killed her 1-year-old son.
Lauren Prescia, 23, faces charges of driving under the influence resulting in death, reckless driving resulting in death and allowing child abuse or neglect after a car crash that killed her 1-year-old son.(Source: Las Vegas Metropolitan Police/KTNV/CNN)

Prescia’s 1-year-old son, Royce Jones, had been in the car with her. He died at the scene.

"There was such a lack of accountability, responsibility and respect for life in this case that it was disgusting," said Andrew Bennett with the Nevada Office of Traffic Safety.

The judge deemed Prescia a danger to the community because of her reckless driving.

"The fact that you would do that with your infant child in the car gives this court very grave concerns as to the safety of the community because the rest of the public is not immediately related to you by blood," the judge said.

Royce’s father, Cameron Jones, says he witnessed the crash, as he was driving behind Prescia at the time. The two were on their way to a custody exchange.

He told KTNV he called Prescia to ask her to slow down because Royce was in the car.

Prescia’s 1-year-old son, Royce Jones, was in the car with her when she crashed into another car at a Las Vegas intersection. He died at the scene.
Prescia’s 1-year-old son, Royce Jones, was in the car with her when she crashed into another car at a Las Vegas intersection. He died at the scene.(Source: Cameron Jones/KTNV/CNN)

“He didn’t deserve that. He didn’t deserve that. He was so perfect,” Jones said. “She made a mistake, and my son paid for it.”

Jones set up a GoFundMe page to help pay for Royce’s funeral. It has raised nearly $8,000.

Prescia is due back in court on Wednesday.

Copyright 2020 KSNV, Cameron Jones via CNN. All rights reserved. Gray News contributed to this report.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Woman wants half of $100K donated to barista who refused her service for not wearing a mask

Updated: moments ago
|
Woman wants half of $100K donated to barista who refused her service for not wearing a mask

National Politics

Lawyers: Trump might claim harassment in tax return quest

Updated: 11 minutes ago
|
By LARRY NEUMEISTER
A week after losing a Supreme Court ruling, President Donald Trump’s lawyers said Wednesday they’re considering challenging subpoenas for his tax records by criminal prosecutors on grounds that the subpoenas are a fishing expedition or a form of harassment or retaliation against him.

National

Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg released from hospital

Updated: 26 minutes ago
The Supreme Court says Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg has been discharged from a hospital after being treated for a possible infection.

News

Three fires continue to burn southwest of Meeker

Updated: 53 minutes ago
|
By (Calvin Corey)
The Fawn Creek Fire, Stewart Fire, and the Wolf Fire are expected to be active this afternoon as the weather gets increasingly warm. The Fawn Creek Fire is currently the largest of the three fires, burning an estimated 2,400 acres.

National

‘I’m not a bad guy’: Police video captures distraught Floyd

Updated: 56 minutes ago
|
By STEVE KARNOWSKI and AMY FORLITI
Body-camera footage made public Wednesday from two Minneapolis police officers involved in George Floyd’s arrest captured a panicked and fearful Floyd pleading with the officers in the minutes before his death, saying “I’m not a bad guy!” as they tried to wrestle him into a squad car.

Latest News

National

Civil suit announced in Floyd death

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
The attorney for George Floyd's family announcing a civil suit against the city of Minneapolis and the police department, as Black Lives Matter protests continue two months on. Nadia Romero reports.

National

Consumer prices jump 0.6% in June, gasoline prices spike

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By MARTIN CRUTSINGER AP Economics Writer
The June report showed that energy prices jumped 5.1% with gasoline costs surging 12.3%.

National

Consumer prices rose in June

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
Consumer prices rose in June after three straight months of declines.

National Politics

Man injured while torching police car outside Supreme Court

Updated: 1 hours ago
A Supreme Court spokeswoman says an individual appeared to pour a flammable liquid on a sedan belonging to the Supreme Court Police and then set the vehicle ablaze.

Coronavirus

The U.S. hits a new single-day record number of COVID-19 cases

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
The U.S. hits a new single-day record number of COVID-19 cases

National Politics

Trump looks to curb landmark environmental act for projects

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By KEVIN FREKING and AAMER MADHANI
President Donald Trump is expected to announce a new federal rule to speed up the environmental review process for proposed highways, gas pipelines and other major infrastructure, a move that critics are describing as the dismantling of a 50-year-old environmental protection law.