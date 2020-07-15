Advertisement

Mich. man wins $2M lottery after clerk gives him wrong ticket

The name of the 57-year-old man wasn’t released. He decided to take a lump sum of about $1.3 million instead of $2 million spread over many years, the Michigan Lottery said.
The name of the 57-year-old man wasn’t released. He decided to take a lump sum of about $1.3 million instead of $2 million spread over many years, the Michigan Lottery said.(Source: Michigan Lottery Connect)
Published: Jul. 14, 2020 at 10:30 PM MDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EASTPOINTE, Mich. (AP) - A man in suburban Detroit was given the wrong lottery ticket. But there was no mistake about the result: a $2 million winner.

The Michigan Lottery said the man stopped at a gas station in Eastpointe, Michigan, to put air in a tire. He needed change for the air machine and also asked for a $10 Lucky 7′s scratch-off ticket.

"The clerk handed me the $20 ticket by mistake. He offered to exchange it for me but something told me to keep it. I am sure glad I did!" the man said in a statement released Tuesday by the Lottery.

The name of the 57-year-old man wasn’t released. He decided to take a lump sum of about $1.3 million instead of $2 million spread over many years, the Lottery said.

The man plans to buy a new home then save the remainder of his winnings.

Each $20 ticket for the Lucky 7′s game, which launched in December 2019, offers players a chance to win prizes ranging from $20 up to $2 million.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved. Gray News contributed to this report.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Woman wants half of $100K donated to barista who refused her service for not wearing a mask

Updated: moments ago
|
Woman wants half of $100K donated to barista who refused her service for not wearing a mask

National Politics

Lawyers: Trump might claim harassment in tax return quest

Updated: 11 minutes ago
|
By LARRY NEUMEISTER
A week after losing a Supreme Court ruling, President Donald Trump’s lawyers said Wednesday they’re considering challenging subpoenas for his tax records by criminal prosecutors on grounds that the subpoenas are a fishing expedition or a form of harassment or retaliation against him.

National

Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg released from hospital

Updated: 26 minutes ago
The Supreme Court says Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg has been discharged from a hospital after being treated for a possible infection.

News

Three fires continue to burn southwest of Meeker

Updated: 53 minutes ago
|
By (Calvin Corey)
The Fawn Creek Fire, Stewart Fire, and the Wolf Fire are expected to be active this afternoon as the weather gets increasingly warm. The Fawn Creek Fire is currently the largest of the three fires, burning an estimated 2,400 acres.

National

‘I’m not a bad guy’: Police video captures distraught Floyd

Updated: 56 minutes ago
|
By STEVE KARNOWSKI and AMY FORLITI
Body-camera footage made public Wednesday from two Minneapolis police officers involved in George Floyd’s arrest captured a panicked and fearful Floyd pleading with the officers in the minutes before his death, saying “I’m not a bad guy!” as they tried to wrestle him into a squad car.

Latest News

National

Civil suit announced in Floyd death

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
The attorney for George Floyd's family announcing a civil suit against the city of Minneapolis and the police department, as Black Lives Matter protests continue two months on. Nadia Romero reports.

National

Consumer prices jump 0.6% in June, gasoline prices spike

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By MARTIN CRUTSINGER AP Economics Writer
The June report showed that energy prices jumped 5.1% with gasoline costs surging 12.3%.

National

Consumer prices rose in June

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
Consumer prices rose in June after three straight months of declines.

National Politics

Man injured while torching police car outside Supreme Court

Updated: 1 hours ago
A Supreme Court spokeswoman says an individual appeared to pour a flammable liquid on a sedan belonging to the Supreme Court Police and then set the vehicle ablaze.

Coronavirus

The U.S. hits a new single-day record number of COVID-19 cases

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
The U.S. hits a new single-day record number of COVID-19 cases

National Politics

Trump looks to curb landmark environmental act for projects

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By KEVIN FREKING and AAMER MADHANI
President Donald Trump is expected to announce a new federal rule to speed up the environmental review process for proposed highways, gas pipelines and other major infrastructure, a move that critics are describing as the dismantling of a 50-year-old environmental protection law.