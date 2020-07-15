Mesa County’s two week COVID-19 stats

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) -

10 news cases were reported on Tuesday, and 9 new cases were reported on Monday. The county has seen an uptick in cases, but it still remains low in infections per capita compared to other Colorado counties.

Mesa County has reported 164 positive cases and four Mesa County residents are currently hospitalized with the virus. Of the 164 who were infected, 127 of those have since recovered.

An astounding statistic that jumps out is how Mesa County residents who have tested positive in the past two weeks have been exposed. A whopping 40% of the infected were exposed when they traveled outside of Mesa County. The next closest category of people who got infected were those with an unknown source, which means community spread is occurring here in the valley.

In total, 57 cases have been reported by Mesa County Public Health in the past two weeks.

However, Mesa County’s per capita infection rate remains low compared to other counties. The state’s data shows Mesa County has 99.59 cases per 100,000 residents. Compare that to Garfield County, which has 737.37 cases per 100,000 residents. Altogether, Mesa County has the sixth-lowest infection rate per capita in the entire state.

You can view other counties’ case rates below.

Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment case rates per 100,000 residents. (CDPHE)

The county has still yet to see a COVID-19 related death.

