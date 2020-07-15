Advertisement

It’s harvest season for Olathe sweet corn

(KKCO)
By Goldene Brown
Published: Jul. 14, 2020 at 4:01 PM MDT|Updated: 23 hours ago
Reaping the harvest, it’s that season, and one of Western Slope’s Gems, Olathe Sweet Corn, is being plucked and prepped to ship to local stores and to stores around the world.

"Man when I eat this corn, it's so sweet, and it's just so good,” one Western Slope resident says.

"The climatic conditions in where we live, we have cool nights and warm days, and that makes a huge difference in the flavor of the corn,” “Olathe Sweet” Sweet Corn John Harold says.

John Harold says it's been a good crop this year, harvesting about $53 million of ears of corn, all thanks to the warm weather, and lack of rain.

And because of the warmer temps, harvest started 11 days sooner than last year, and they don't expect to wrap things up until late September.

They are now starting to ship to Georgia, Tennessee, Texas, and Arizona.

“In Colorado, in Denver area King Soopers, in our area City Market will have the corn today.”

