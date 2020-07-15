Fire crews staying busy across Colorado

Hotshot crews are on the move across Western Colorado as fires have sparked in Mesa and Rio Blanco Counties.

A 20-person hotshot crew from Oregon arrived in Grand Junction on Monday to fight the Moore Canyon Fire, burning 14 miles west of Grand Junction near the Colorado River.

Hotshot crews are also fighting three wildfires on the Roan Plateau in the remote parts of Rio Blanco County. The Fawn Creek and Stewart Fires were reported on Monday afternoon, and the Wolf Fire was reported just a little after 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday.

The Fawn Creek Fire is burning 930 acres and the Stewart Fire is at 106 acres at the last check.

Aerial resources have responded to the Wolf Fire and the fire is around 30 acres.

On Tuesday afternoon, the Rocky Mountain Area Coordination Center (RMACC) announced that four 20-person hand crews are headed to help fight the Stewart Fire. All of these teams are from Idaho.

Additionally, the Elephant Butte fire sparked just outside of Evergreen late Monday afternoon and forced evacuations near Evergreen Lake. Several hotshot crews have responded and are being aided by air droppings.