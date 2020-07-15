Fight over masks leads to stabbing, shooting death in Mich.

One man has died following an incident that began at a Quality Dairy food store around 6:45 a.m. Tuesday.

Michigan State Police said a masked man from Lansing, 77, and an unmasked man from Grand Ledge, Sean Ruis, 43, got into an altercation regarding wearing masks.

Police said the customer not wearing a mask was refused service by the store.

MSP said Ruis pulled out a knife and stabbed the 77-year-old Lansing man and then fled the scene in a car.

Police said a deputy with the Eaton County Sheriff’s Department located the suspect vehicle and conducted a traffic stop in Delta Township around 7:13 a.m.

MSP said Ruis immediately exited the vehicle and walked toward the deputy with a knife “in hand to attack the deputy.”

Police said the deputy, a 22-year veteran, attempted to increase distance by backing up and “subsequently shot and injured” Ruis who was taken to the hospital and died during surgery.

MSP said the deputy wasn’t injured.

A witness said he saw a female deputy chase Ruis when he stopped and got out of his car. The witness said the deputy yelled at Ruis and then he heard gunshots.

The stabbing victim, the 77-year-old man, was also taken to a local hospital for his injuries. Police say he is alive.

Both incidents remain under investigation.

