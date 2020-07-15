Associated Press Colorado Daybook for Wednesday, Jul. 15.

NEW EVENT: Wednesday, Jul. 15 10:00 AM Colorado education and workforce leaders host media briefing on 'closing state's digital divide' - Colorado education and workforce leaders host media briefing to discuss how stimulus funding from Congress could address the state's digital divide, improve students' ability to join online classes during the pandemic and speed the economic recovery, via Zoom. Speakers include Denver Public Schools Superintendent Susana Cordova, Colorado Education Initiative CEO Rebecca Holmes, and Colorado Workforce Development Council Managing Director Lee Wheeler-Berliner

Weblinks: https://www.dpsk12.org/

Contacts: Winna MacLaren, Denver Public Schools, winna_maclaren@dpsk12.org, 1 303 204 7891; Sean Wherley, We Are Rally, swherley@wearerally.com, 1 858 357 1609;

Join by phone: (669) 900 6833; Webinar ID: 945 4875 5173; Password: 529843. Join by video: https://zoom.us/j/95608543182?pwd=bkp2RHVpbUdaV3JQbmhEZWFLZTdMUT09; Password: 7L6p5p.

Wednesday, Jul. 15 12:00 PM House Committee on Natural Resources virtual forum on economic benefits of wildlife - House Committee on Natural Resources and Democratic Rep. Joe Neguse host a virtual forum on 'the economic benefits of wildlife viewing and increasing access to wildlife viewing: Colorado: A Case Study'

Weblinks: http://naturalresources.house.gov, https://twitter.com/NRDems

Contacts: House Committee on Natural Resources, nrdems@mail.house.gov, 1 202 225 6065

https://www.youtube.com/user/NaturalResourcesDems

Wednesday, Jul. 15 12:00 PM House Natural Resources virtual forum on economic benefits of wildlife viewing, focusing on Colorado - House Committee on Natural Resources hosts virtual forum on 'The Economic Benefits of Wildlife Viewing and Increasing Access to Wildlife Viewing. Colorado: A Case Study', featuring Colorado First Gentleman (and animal welfare advocate) Marlon Reis, Colorado Parks and Wildlife Commission Commissioner Taishya Adams, and Environmental Learning for Kids Executive Director Loretta Pineda

Weblinks: http://naturalresources.house.gov, https://twitter.com/NRDems

Contacts: Adam Sarvana, House Committee on Natural Resources, adam.sarvana@mail.house.gov, 1 202 225 6065

Wednesday, Jul. 15 6:00 PM Colorado Parks and WIldlife hosts Northeast Angler meeting - Colorado Parks and WIldlife hosts Northeast Angler meeting to discuss proposed changes to statewide regulations, via webinar

Weblinks: http://cpw.state.co.us/, https://twitter.com/COParksWildlife

Contacts: Jason Clay, Colorado Parks and Wildlife , jason.clay@state.co.us, 1 303 291 7234

https://cpw-state-co.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_VqqWnlKhST6VO9VOmR3ImQ

NEW EVENT: Thursday, Jul. 16 4:00 PM Mobile group of artists drive through Santa Fe Arts District - Athena Project and K Contemporary Gallery host drive through of artists in the Santa Fe Arts District and Denver metro area for #ArtsFindUs event

Location: Art District on Santa Fe, 525 Santa Fe Dr, Denver, CO

Weblinks: http://www.AthenaProjectArts.org, https://twitter.com/AthenaProjArts

Contacts: June Nery, Athena Project Arts, jnery@athenaprojectarts.org, 1 303 589 9423

Thursday, Jul. 16 6:00 PM Colorado Governor Jared Polis provides remarks at CiviCo's Fireside Chat

Weblinks: http://www.colorado.gov, https://twitter.com/GovofCO

Contacts: Shelby Wieman, Office of Gov. Jared Polis, shelby.wieman@state.co.us, 1 303 957 6011

Thursday, Jul. 16 - Sunday, Aug. 23 CANCELED: Aspen Music Festival and School - CANCELED: Aspen Music Festival and School. Classical music festival presenting world-class music in an intimate, small-town setting * Canceled due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic

Location: Aspen, CO

Weblinks: http://www.aspenmusicfestival.com, https://twitter.com/AspenMusic, #AMFS2020

Contacts: Kristin Cleveland, Aspen Music Festival and School Publications and PR Coordinator, kcleveland@aspenmusic.org

CORPORATE DATA

Thursday, Jul. 16 Royal Gold INC: Q3 2020 Dividend payment date

Weblinks: http://www.royalgold.com/

Contacts: Karli Anderson, Royal Gold Investor Relations, kanderson@royalgold.com, 1 303 575 6517

Friday, Jul. 17 12:30 PM Jill Biden on virtual campaign trail for husband Joe in Michigan and Colorado - Former Second Lady Dr Jill Biden campaigns virtually in Michigan and Colorado for husband presumptive 2020 Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden, holding 'Build Back Better' discussions, on Biden's economic recovery plan for working families, which 'will create jobs, raise wages, and help America build back better'. Agenda includes a virtual tour of the International Union of Bricklayers and Allied Craftworkers Metro Detroit Training Center in Warren, MI, with Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer (12:30 PM EDT), before a virtual tour of Pipefitters Local 208 Training Facility in Denver and a listening session on 'Build Back Better', with Dem Rep. Joe Neguse, Colorado state Sen. Jessie Danielson, and Pipefitters Local 208 Business Manager Gary Arnold (1:45 PM MDT)

Weblinks: https://joebiden.com/, https://twitter.com/JoeBiden

Contacts: Joe Biden for President press, BidenPress@joebiden.com

RSVP no later than 10:30 ET on 17 Jul https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLScc8PD4a-qL8ke06d43oPfWYA6ZseQhVyuRcY0ln4N4HNDI7g/viewform;