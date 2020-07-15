Breakdown of the COVID-19 virus in Colorado

This article is intended to give a breakdown of the virus throughout the state of Colorado. For a worldwide and country by country breakdown,

COLORADO BREAKDOWN:

Confirmed cases: 32,715 (32,511 yesterday)

Patients being hospitalized: 5,489 (5,442 yesterday)

Number of counties: 61

Number of people tested: 324,632 (320,997 yesterday)

Number of deaths among cases:1,690 (1,682 yesterday)

Deaths due to COVID-19: 1,520 (1,508 yesterday)

CASES BY COUNTY:

Adams: 4,185

Alamosa: 191

Arapahoe: 5,202

Archuleta: 8

Baca: 14

Bent: 4

Boulder: 1,384

Broomfield: 298

Chaffee: 77

Cheyenne: 5

Clear Creek: 19

Conejos: 13

Costilla: 21

Crowley: 70

Custer: 2

Delta: 83

Denver: 7,091

Douglas: 951

Eagle: 692

El Paso: 2,374

Elbert: 57

Fremont: 36

Garfield: 298

Gilpin: 7

Grand: 21

Gunnison: 187

Hinsdale: 3

Huerfano: 4

Jackson: 2

Jefferson: 2,682

Kit Carson: 32

La Plata: 112

Lake: 51

Larimer: 736

Las Animas: 9

Lincoln: 4

Logan: 637

Mesa: 96

Mineral: 7

Moffat: 14

Montezuma: 72

Montrose: 207

Morgan: 652

Otero: 22

Ouray: 11

Park: 27

Phillips: 16

Pitkin: 99

Prowers: 20

Pueblo: 390

Rio Blanco: 4

Rio Grande: 76

Routt: 73

Saguache: 102

San Juan: 2

San Miguel: 37

Summit: 269

Teller: 41

Washington: 45

Weld: 2,082

Yuma: 52

International: 17

DEATHS BY COUNTY:

- Adams: 155

- Alamosa: 3

- Arapahoe: 344

- Boulder: 72

- Broomfield: 30

- Chaffee: 19

- Clear Creek: 1

- Crowley: 1

- Delta: 1

- Denver: 381

- Douglas: 52

- Eagle: 8

- El Paso: 120

- Elbert: 2

- Grand: 1

- Garfield: 2

- Gunnison: 6

- Jefferson: 209

- Kit Carson: 3

- La Plata: 1

- Larimer: 29

- Logan: 5

- Montezuma: 3

- Montrose: 12

- Morgan: 46

- Otero: 1

- Ouray: 1

- Pitkin: 2

- Pueblo: 28

- Rio Grande: 2

- Routt: 6

- Saguache: 2

- Summit: 3

- Teller: 2

- Weld: 137

Symptoms of COVID-19

- Cough

- Fever

- Shortness of breath

- New loss of taste or smell

- Muscle pain

- Sore throat

- Headache

- Repeated shaking with chills

We will update this article daily.

To help stop the spread of illnesses, the CDC recommends people stay home when they are sick, and avoid contact with others who might be sick. They also encourage people to wash their hands frequently with soap and water for at least 20 seconds.

If you believe you have symptoms or might have been exposed, call your health care provider for guidance about being tested.

The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment says the best thing people can do is stay informed and take everyday actions to protect themselves and their family.

If you have questions about COVID-19, you can call CO HELP at 303-389-1687 or 1-877-462-2911.

You can also visit the state public health web page at https://www.colorado.gov/pacific/cdphe/2019-novel-coronavirus or the CDC’s website at.https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html