Advertisement

Breakdown of the COVID-19 virus in Colorado

(KKCO)
By Calvin Corey
Published: Mar. 25, 2020 at 4:18 PM MDT
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

This article is intended to give a breakdown of the virus throughout the state of Colorado. For a worldwide and country by country breakdown,

COLORADO BREAKDOWN:

Confirmed cases: 32,715 (32,511 yesterday)

Patients being hospitalized: 5,489 (5,442 yesterday)

Number of counties: 61

Number of people tested: 324,632 (320,997 yesterday)

Number of deaths among cases:1,690 (1,682 yesterday)

Deaths due to COVID-19: 1,520 (1,508 yesterday)

CASES BY COUNTY:

Adams: 4,185

Alamosa: 191

Arapahoe: 5,202

Archuleta: 8

Baca: 14

Bent: 4

Boulder: 1,384

Broomfield: 298

Chaffee: 77

Cheyenne: 5

Clear Creek: 19

Conejos: 13

Costilla: 21

Crowley: 70

Custer: 2

Delta: 83

Denver: 7,091

Douglas: 951

Eagle: 692

El Paso: 2,374

Elbert: 57

Fremont: 36

Garfield: 298

Gilpin: 7

Grand: 21

Gunnison: 187

Hinsdale: 3

Huerfano: 4

Jackson: 2

Jefferson: 2,682

Kit Carson: 32

La Plata: 112

Lake: 51

Larimer: 736

Las Animas: 9

Lincoln: 4

Logan: 637

Mesa: 96

Mineral: 7

Moffat: 14

Montezuma: 72

Montrose: 207

Morgan: 652

Otero: 22

Ouray: 11

Park: 27

Phillips: 16

Pitkin: 99

Prowers: 20

Pueblo: 390

Rio Blanco: 4

Rio Grande: 76

Routt: 73

Saguache: 102

San Juan: 2

San Miguel: 37

Summit: 269

Teller: 41

Washington: 45

Weld: 2,082

Yuma: 52

International: 17

DEATHS BY COUNTY:

- Adams: 155

- Alamosa: 3

- Arapahoe: 344

- Boulder: 72

- Broomfield: 30

- Chaffee: 19

- Clear Creek: 1

- Crowley: 1

- Delta: 1

- Denver: 381

- Douglas: 52

- Eagle: 8

- El Paso: 120

- Elbert: 2

- Grand: 1

- Garfield: 2

- Gunnison: 6

- Jefferson: 209

- Kit Carson: 3

- La Plata: 1

- Larimer: 29

- Logan: 5

- Montezuma: 3

- Montrose: 12

- Morgan: 46

- Otero: 1

- Ouray: 1

- Pitkin: 2

- Pueblo: 28

- Rio Grande: 2

- Routt: 6

- Saguache: 2

- Summit: 3

- Teller: 2

- Weld: 137

Symptoms of COVID-19

- Cough

- Fever

- Shortness of breath

- New loss of taste or smell

- Muscle pain

- Sore throat

- Headache

- Repeated shaking with chills

We will update this article daily.

To help stop the spread of illnesses, the CDC recommends people stay home when they are sick, and avoid contact with others who might be sick. They also encourage people to wash their hands frequently with soap and water for at least 20 seconds.

If you believe you have symptoms or might have been exposed, call your health care provider for guidance about being tested.

The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment says the best thing people can do is stay informed and take everyday actions to protect themselves and their family.

If you have questions about COVID-19, you can call CO HELP at 303-389-1687 or 1-877-462-2911.

You can also visit the state public health web page at https://www.colorado.gov/pacific/cdphe/2019-novel-coronavirus or the CDC’s website at.https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html

Latest News

News

Three fires continue to burn southwest of Meeker

Updated: 51 minutes ago
|
By (Calvin Corey)
The Fawn Creek Fire, Stewart Fire, and the Wolf Fire are expected to be active this afternoon as the weather gets increasingly warm. The Fawn Creek Fire is currently the largest of the three fires, burning an estimated 2,400 acres.

News

Westbound lanes between Silt and New Castle back open

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By (Calvin Corey)
An active fire has closed westbound lanes of I-70 at mile marker 97 near Silt.

News

Mesa County’s two week COVID-19 stats

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By (Calvin Corey)
Mesa County has seen an uptick in cases over the past several weeks, but it still has a low infection per capita rate when comparing it to other Colorado counties.

News

GJ Lions club donates $15,000 to Grand Mesa Little League

Updated: 6 hours ago
The baseball organization was presented with a check of $15,000 from the Lions Club Community Betterment Committee.

News

GJ Lions club donates $15,000 to Grand Mesa Little League

Updated: 6 hours ago
The baseball organization was presented with a check of $15,000 from the Lions Club Community Betterment Committee.

Latest News

News

Roice-Hurst Humane Society fundraiser for homeless pets

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By Yzabelah Roberts
Roice-Hurst Humane Society and Catholic Outreach are among the groups fundraising for food and collapsible water bowls.

News

School district 51’s parent survey results are in for fall planning

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By Yzabelah Roberts
The results of District 51's parent survey reveal how next year may look for students in the valley… but with ever-changing health guidelines and steadily rising coronavirus numbers, a solid plan could be difficult to grasp.

News

It’s harvest season for Olathe sweet corn

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By Goldene Brown
Reaping the harvest, it’s that season, and one of Western Slope’s Gems, Olathe Sweet Corn, is being plucked and prepped to ship to local stores and to stores around the world.

National

Fired VA employee charged in multiple veteran homicides

Updated: Jul. 14, 2020 at 3:02 PM MDT
A fired VA employee is facing seven counts of second-degree murder and one count of assault with intent to murder.

National

Kayaker has close encounter with an alligator on N.C. river

Updated: Jul. 14, 2020 at 12:50 PM MDT
A man kayaking the Waccamaw River over the weekend had a close encounter with an alligator.

News

Florida tops virus death mark, UK, France mandate masks

Updated: Jul. 14, 2020 at 11:06 AM MDT
|
By TERRY SPENCER and DANICA KIRKA
Florida surpassed its previous one-day record for coronavirus deaths Tuesday and Britain and France announced they will require people to wear masks in public indoor spaces, amid rising global fears about a resurgence of the pandemic.