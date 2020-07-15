“Back the Badge” initiative in Delta County

Law enforcement agencies in Delta County are pushing for a sales tax increase for the November ballot.

They’re calling it the “Back the Badge” initiative, and if passed, it would give more funding to the sheriff’s office and police departments.

Voters will be asked to pass a .08% tax to help pay for more deputies and officers, as well as cut down on response times.

Sheriff Taylor in Delta County says crime has gone up the last few years, and it’s getting harder to keep up with all the calls for service.

“All those factors come in, and there’s times when we have two or three deputies that are covering 1140 square miles, and it’s just unacceptable. We can’t respond to emergency calls in the proper amount of time,” Taylor said.

It also comes with a ten year sunset clause. We’re told Delta County and city officials will be discussing the initiative this week.