Advertisement

Navy: Progress on warship fire, but ship’s fate uncertain

By JULIE WATSON
Published: Jul. 14, 2020 at 5:01 AM MDT|Updated: Jul. 14, 2020 at 9:23 AM MDT
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Marking significant progress, firefighters were able to move deeper inside the fire-engulfed USS Bonhomme Richard on Tuesday on their third day of battling the flames. But a top Navy official said it was too soon to say if the 23-year-old ship that is burning on opposite ends will be salvageable.

Navy officials were able to inspect four main engineering rooms and found no major damage, and the external structure of the ship appears to be safe, said Rear Adm. Philip Sobeck, the commander of the strike group whose flagship is the USS Bonhomme Richard.

But he cautioned at a briefing that there is still "a major fire inside" being fought by hundreds of sailors who were focusing their efforts on two isolated spots near the stern and the bow of the ship. It was unclear if there were two distinct fires on board or if the area burning near the tail end was simply from the heat of a single large blaze, Sobeck said.

It's also unclear whether the amphibious assault ship that is akin to a mini-aircraft carrier can still be repaired.

"We haven't been inside the ship well enough to be able to get a full picture, and it's just too early to tell," Sobeck said.

The fire temperatures had reached up to 1,000 degrees (538 Celsius), causing the mast to collapse and threatening the central control island where the captain operates the vessel.

In other good signs of progress, the fire had moved away from the one million gallons (3.8 million liters) of fuel on board, easing the risk of an explosion or spill, though the military was still taking precautions if either worst-case scenario should occur, he said.

Helicopters had dumped 1,200 buckets of water on the ship, allowing crews to move further on board to fight the blaze. Tugboats were assisting from the waterline.

The 840-foot (255-meter) ship was undergoing maintenance when the fire was first reported Sunday morning in a lower cargo area where seafaring tanks are parked. It appears to have started where cardboard boxes, rags and other maintenance supplies were being stored, Sobeck said.

It spread rapidly from the front to the rear of the ship and quickly ballooned into one of the worst Navy shipyard fires in years. It could cost the military an estimated $4 billion to replace the ship. At least 61 people, including 38 sailors and 23 civilians, have been treated for heat exhaustion, smoke inhalation and minor injuries. None were in the hospital Tuesday.

Maritime lawyer Rod Sullivan, who served in the Navy, said two separate fires on a ship is highly unusual and could raise questions as to whether arson was involved.

"It is very, very difficult for fire to traverse the entire length of ship," and then to not cause damage in every compartment, said Sullivan, who has handled fire cases involving everything from large passenger ships to yachts. "Arson has to be considered as a possibility here."

Navy officials said they will conduct a thorough investigation, but they have no indications yet of any foul play.

Sobeck said the fire appears to have traveled upward to an open hangar-like area and from there, fueled by oxygen, it raced along the ship's ventilation and cables, causing it to traverse the ship. Cables and duct work being done as part of the ship's maintenance fed the fire and later created barriers to sailors trying to fight it, Sobeck said.

Also, at least two fire-suppression systems were not able to be used. One was deactivated while the ship was being worked on, and the other was not able to be launched because of an explosion — believed cause by pressure building up when the fire started, Sobeck said.

___

Associated Press writer John Antczak contributed from Los Angeles.

Copyright 2020 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National Politics

Lawyers: Trump might claim harassment in tax return quest

Updated: 7 minutes ago
|
By LARRY NEUMEISTER
A week after losing a Supreme Court ruling, President Donald Trump’s lawyers said Wednesday they’re considering challenging subpoenas for his tax records by criminal prosecutors on grounds that the subpoenas are a fishing expedition or a form of harassment or retaliation against him.

National

Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg released from hospital

Updated: 22 minutes ago
The Supreme Court says Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg has been discharged from a hospital after being treated for a possible infection.

News

Three fires continue to burn southwest of Meeker

Updated: 49 minutes ago
|
By (Calvin Corey)
The Fawn Creek Fire, Stewart Fire, and the Wolf Fire are expected to be active this afternoon as the weather gets increasingly warm. The Fawn Creek Fire is currently the largest of the three fires, burning an estimated 2,400 acres.

National

‘I’m not a bad guy’: Police video captures distraught Floyd

Updated: 52 minutes ago
|
By STEVE KARNOWSKI and AMY FORLITI
Body-camera footage made public Wednesday from two Minneapolis police officers involved in George Floyd’s arrest captured a panicked and fearful Floyd pleading with the officers in the minutes before his death, saying “I’m not a bad guy!” as they tried to wrestle him into a squad car.

National

Civil suit announced in Floyd death

Updated: 58 minutes ago
|
The attorney for George Floyd's family announcing a civil suit against the city of Minneapolis and the police department, as Black Lives Matter protests continue two months on. Nadia Romero reports.

Latest News

National

Consumer prices jump 0.6% in June, gasoline prices spike

Updated: 59 minutes ago
|
By MARTIN CRUTSINGER AP Economics Writer
The June report showed that energy prices jumped 5.1% with gasoline costs surging 12.3%.

National

Consumer prices rose in June

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
Consumer prices rose in June after three straight months of declines.

National Politics

Man injured while torching police car outside Supreme Court

Updated: 1 hour ago
A Supreme Court spokeswoman says an individual appeared to pour a flammable liquid on a sedan belonging to the Supreme Court Police and then set the vehicle ablaze.

Coronavirus

The U.S. hits a new single-day record number of COVID-19 cases

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
The U.S. hits a new single-day record number of COVID-19 cases

National Politics

Trump looks to curb landmark environmental act for projects

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By KEVIN FREKING and AAMER MADHANI
President Donald Trump is expected to announce a new federal rule to speed up the environmental review process for proposed highways, gas pipelines and other major infrastructure, a move that critics are describing as the dismantling of a 50-year-old environmental protection law.

News

Westbound lanes between Silt and New Castle back open

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By (Calvin Corey)
An active fire has closed westbound lanes of I-70 at mile marker 97 near Silt.