Rockies News Digest

COLORADO:

FILM-TELLURIDE FILM FESTIVAL

NEW YORK — The Telluride Film Festival, the annual film retreat held in the Colorado mountains and one of the fall movie season’s top launching pads, has been canceled. Organizers said Tuesday that the festival’s 47th edition, scheduled for Labor Day weekend, was scuttled entirely due to the coronavirus pandemic. Through much of the summer, Telluride had clung to hopes that cancellation wouldn’t be necessary. But with infections spiking throughout much of the South and West, the decision, organizers said, was “heartbreaking and unanimous.” By Jake Coyle. SENT: 320 words, photo.

MINING COMPANY-CLEANUP

JUNEAU, Alaska — A Colorado company agreed to a $7 million cleanup plan for Alaska’s only uranium mine, which has left radioactive waste in the Tongass National Forest. Newmont Corporation is expected to fill the former Ross-Adams Mine in the Prince of Wales Island area, CoastAlaska reported Monday. A plan has been in the works for decades to close and clean the open pit mine area on the slopes of Bokan Mountain at the head of Kendrick Bay. SENT: 335 words.

TOWN GENERATOR-LIGHTNING

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — A Colorado town is using a generator to operate its power grid after lightning hit a transformer and caused what an official called a perfect storm of mechanical failure. Oak Creek Town Administrator Chris Johnson said the community began work to replace the transformer after the lightning strike Friday, The Steamboat Pilot & Today reported. SENT: 230 words.

RACIAL INJUSTICE-UTAH-POLICE REFORM

SALT LAKE CITY — A Utah prosecutor who cleared two officers in the shooting death of an armed man has released a list of proposed deadly force policy reforms that he says would better allow officers to be held accountable. Salt Lake County District Attorney Sim Gill released 22 recommendations on Monday that include holding officers to a higher standard for using deadly force as self defense, requiring deescalation tactics and mandating implicit bias training. By Sophia Eppolito. SENT: 520 words, photos.

IN BRIEF:

— COLORADO WILDFIRES — Firefighters are hoping to take advantage of cooler weather on Tuesday to stop the spread of a wildfire that has forced the evacuation of hundreds of people in the foothills west of Denver.

— CONFERENCE BEAVER CREEK — The Steamboat Institute’s Freedom Conference will take place outside of Steamboat Springs, Colorado for the first time in its history, the conservative think tank announced on Sunday.

SPORTS:

ROCKIES PREVIEW

DENVER — All those fastballs that ended up bouncing around the water fall, fountains and pine trees at Coors Field during summer camp mean one of two things for the Colorado Rockies. Either their pitchers are rusty and the team might be in for a long haul of a 60-game season or slugger Nolan Arenado is already in midseason form and opponents had better watch out. The Rockies insist it’s the latter. By Arnie Stapleton. SENT: 770 words, photos.

SPORTS IN BRIEF:

HKN-TED LINDSAY AWARD FINALISTS — NHL leading scorer Leon Draisaitl of the Oilers, Avalanche center Nathan MacKinnon and Rangers winger Artemi Panarin were named finalists for the Ted Lindsay Award on Tuesday.

UTAH:

OBIT-NAKOTAH LARANCE

Champion hoop dancer Nakotah LaRance, who traveled the world performing with Cirque du Soleil then returned to New Mexico to coach youth dancers, has died at age 30. LaRance, who was Tewa, Hopi, Navajo and Assiniboine, died Sunday after falling from a bridge in New Mexico’s Rio Arriba County, said his father, Steve LaRance. SENT: 500 words, photos.

IN BRIEF:

— VIRUS OUTBREAK-UTAH — Utah tallied 10 more confirmed deaths from the coronavirus Tuesday, the latest sign showing the severity of a surge of case that began after businesses reopened in May.

— BACTERIA-DOG DEATH — Toxic levels of a cyanobacteria have been detected in a Utah river for the first time after a dog suffered seizures and died at Zion National Park, officials said.

— VIRUS OUTBREAK-NAVAJO NATION — The Navajo Nation on Monday is reporting 56 additional COVID-19 cases and no additional deaths related to the virus on the tribe’s sprawling reservation.

SPORTS:

SOC-NWSL-COURAGE-SKY BLUE

HERRIMAN — Samantha Mewis and Crystal Dunn each scored and the North Carolina Courage won their fourth straight game, beating Sky Blue 2-0 on Monday night in the National Women’s Soccer League’s Challenge Cup. The two-time league defending champions finished the group stage atop the field heading into the quarterfinals. SENT: 210 words.

MONTANA:

VIRUS OUTBREAK-MONTANA NURSING HOMES

BILLINGS — It was meant to be a last line of defense to protect the most vulnerable as the coronavirus spread across the United States: Montana officials offered free testing in May for staff and residents at assisted living and long-term care facilities. But not all of them followed through, according to state data, including a facility in Billings, Montana’s largest city, that cares for people with dementia and other memory problems. The virus has infected almost every resident there and killed eight since July 6, accounting for almost a quarter of Montana’s 34 confirmed deaths. Thirty-six employees also have tested positive. By Matthew Brown and Amy Beth Hanson. SENT: 950 words, photos.

EXCHANGE-TRIBUNE LAST PRINT RUN

GREAT FALLS — It’s a paper that’s older than Great Falls. Older than Montana, even. Folks around here got their first news from the weekly Tribune in 1885, when about 200 residents lived in the middle of the prairie, including the Trib’s first employee, whose family lived in a tent near what’s now Broadwater Bay. Two copies of its first issue were printed on satin and auctioned for $100 each. By Traci Rosembaum, Great Falls Tribune. SENT: 1,140 words, photos.

IN BRIEF:

— FLATHEAD RIVER DROWNING — Searchers have recovered the body of a man who was swept away and apparently drowned while trying to cross the Middle Fork of the Flathead River north of Essex.

WYOMING:

IN BRIEF:

— KANYE WEST-WYOMING — Kanye West plans to use a former drug-manufacturing warehouse in Wyoming to create his Yeezy brand clothing and shoes.

— BOARD MEMBER-CORONAVIRUS COMMENTS — A school board member has apologized for his “stupid” comments about people from Wyoming who have died from the coronavirus pandemic.

