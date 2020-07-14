Here is the latest Colorado news from The Associated Press at 5:40 p.m. MDT

DENVER (AP) — Firefighters are hoping to take advantage of cooler weather to stop the spread of a wildfire that has forced the evacuation of hundreds of people in the foothills west of Denver. The Elephant Butte Fire started Monday afternoon and is burning in rugged and steep terrain west of Evergreen. No structures have burned, and no injuries have been reported. It’s not yet clear what caused the fire. The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office says three evacuation orders were issued for “well over a thousand homes." The fire had burned less than a square mile as of Monday.

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — The Steamboat Institute’s Freedom Conference will take place outside of Steamboat Springs, Colorado for the first time in its history, the conservative think tank announced Sunday. The Steamboat Pilot & Today reported that the event will move to Beaver Creek, situated 86 miles (138 kilometers) south of Steamboat Springs and 109 miles (175 kilometers) west of Denver. The 12th annual conference is scheduled for Aug. 28 to 29. The institute's chairman Jennifer Schubert-Akin cited local restrictions related to COVID-19 as the main reason for the location change.

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — A Colorado town is using a generator to operate its power grid after lightning hit a transformer and caused what an official called a perfect storm of mechanical failure. The Steamboat Pilot & Today reported Oak Creek Town Administrator Chris Johnson says the community began work to replace the transformer after the lightning strike Friday. The town is attempting to acquire fuses that are a special size and difficult to obtain as a result of the small grid and substation. Other parts of the electric system also failed when workers attempted to restore the grid.

NEW YORK (AP) — An annual film retreat held in the Colorado mountains has been canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic. The Telluride Film Festival is one of the fall movie season’s top launching pads. Organizers announced Tuesday that the festival’s 47th edition, scheduled for Labor Day weekend, has been scuttled due to COVID-19. Through much of the summer, Telluride had clung to hopes that cancellation wouldn’t be necessary. But with infections spiking throughout much of the South and West, they made what they called a “heartbreaking and unanimous” decision. Telluride is part of a late summer-early fall foursome of major festivals, along with the Venice Film Festival, the Toronto International Film Festival and the New York Film Festival.