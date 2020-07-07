Contact Us

Advertisement

Published: Jul. 6, 2020 at 6:29 PM MDT
General Contacts

KJCT-TV 8

2531 Blichmann Ave

Grand Junction, CO

81505

PHONE: (970) 245-8880

General Comments

stacey.stewart@kjct8.com

Submit News Ideas

newsroom@kjct8.com

ABC Programming Comments

promotions@kjct8.com

Department Contacts

General Manager

Stacey Stewart - stacey.stewart@kjct8.com

News Director

Sarah Schwabe - sarah.schwabe@kjct8.com

Assistant News Director

Bernie Lange - bernie.lange@kjct8.com

Digital Sales Director

Kara Riddle - kara.riddle@kkco11news.com

Online Content

Web Staff - web@kjct8.com

Creative Services Manager

Brian Wiley - brian.wiley@kjct8.com

Chief Engineer

Joe McGee - joe.mcgee@kjct8.com

POLITICAL BROADCAST ADVERTISING:

Mike Jones

Director of National Political Sales

Gray Television – Washington, DC

desk: (202) 400-0598

mike.jones@gray.tv

