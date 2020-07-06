Advertisement

Gray Television, Inc. Advertising Non-Discrimination Certification

Published: Feb. 14, 2020 at 8:34 AM MST|Updated: Feb. 14, 2020 at 8:35 AM MST
Stations licensed to Gray Television do not discriminate in the sale of advertising time, and will accept no advertising which is placed with intent to discriminate on the basis of race or ethnicity.

The parties to an agreement for the sale of advertising time on a station licensed to Gray Television affirm that nothing in that agreement will discriminate in any way on the basis of race or ethnicity.

Email any advertising inquiries to: WOWTAdvertising@gray.tv

Assisted living facility residents remain in isolation

Updated: Jun. 15, 2020 at 6:55 PM MDT
|
By Yzabelah Roberts
The coronavirus has slowly started to open things back up in that valley…. But there's one community that’s been at a standstill.

GTI Copyright Complaint Procedures

Updated: Apr. 28, 2020 at 10:12 AM MDT
Gray Television, Inc. Terms of Use Agreement

Updated: Feb. 14, 2020 at 7:51 AM MST
Gray Television, Inc. Privacy Policy

Updated: Feb. 14, 2020 at 7:27 AM MST
Risk to the general public is low for novel coronavirus in Colorado

Updated: Jan. 27, 2020 at 10:58 AM MST
|
By Rylie Gardner
State public health officials from the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment say the risk to the general public is low for novel coronavirus in Colorado.

Montrose makes plans for Russell Stover workers

Updated: Jan. 16, 2020 at 5:23 PM MST
|
By Augusta McCain
After Russell Stover’s big announcement they're shutting down their Montrose plant, the city is working to help local employees.

Locals react to wolf reintroduction on ballot

Updated: Dec. 11, 2019 at 5:25 PM MST
|
By Augusta McCain
Yesterday, 200,000 signatures were submitted to put wolf reintroduction on your ballot come November of 2020.

Montrose nurse saves girl’s life on flight from Chicago

Updated: Nov. 12, 2019 at 7:02 PM MST
|
By Goldene Brown
A Florida mom is thankful after a Montrose nurse saved her daughter's life on a plane heading to Canada.

Americans might love Cinco de Mayo, but few know what they’re celebrating

Updated: May. 5, 2019 at 7:02 AM MDT
While more and more Americans take part in the festivities, few know what Cinco de Mayo commemorates. One survey found that only 10% of Americans could describe the holiday’s origins.

CMU 20,000 project hopes to make students feel welcomed

Updated: Aug. 9, 2017 at 8:26 PM MDT
|
By Stephanie Bennett
Local businesses are needed to help support and welcome Colorado students returning back to CMU.