Skip to content
First Warn 8 Weather
Sports
LIVE
Calendar
Search
Homepage
News
Regional
State
National
International
National Politics
First Warn 8 Weather
Closings
CO Trip
Live Cams
Sports
High School
College
Athlete Of The Week
Scoreboard
Election Results
National Results Map
Contact Us
Meet the Team
Find Our Channel
Country Jam Contest
JUCO Live
Contests
Movies Under the Stars
Calendar
Telemundo
Sign Up For E-News
LIVE
CW13
Station Jobs
Livestream 2
COVID-19 Map
Submit Photos & Video
Programming Schedule
Go to the Pro
Proud to be Local
Auctions
Full Court Press with Greta Van Susteren
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Gray DC Bureau
Investigate TV
PowerNation
Latest Newscasts
2 weather alerts in effect
Dismiss Weather Alerts Alerts Bar
Advertisement
Mudslides throughout Western Slope
Mudslides throughout Western Slope
News
Mesa County Commissioners appoint new sheriff
News
Gov. Jared Polis proclaims July 26 as Tracey Garchar Day
News
Grand Junction Weightlifting Club
TOP HEADLINES
News
Empowered Chiropractic Grand Opening
Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By
(Natasha Lynn)
Today was the grand opening of a new chiropractic office in Grand Junction called Empowered Chiropractic, complete with a ribbon cutting ceremony and a meet and greet with the doctors.
News
Colorado comeback cash gift card stops and pop-up vaccination clinics
Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By
(Natasha Lynn)
and
(Saphire Cervantes)
The state of Colorado and its partners held pop up vaccination clinics across the state over the weekend from the 23rd through the 25th.
News
I-70 eastbound is back open
Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By
Saphire Cervantes
Wildfire closes I-70 between Eagle and Gypsum.
News
Annual Lincoln Day Dinner at the Grand Junction Convention Center
Updated: Jul. 25, 2021 at 12:07 AM MDT
|
By
(Natasha Lynn)
The Mesa County Republican Party hosted their Annual Lincoln Day Dinner with speakers Representatives Lauren Boebert & Jim Jordan.
News
Colorado National Guard cyber teams participate in national cyber defense exercise
Updated: Jul. 24, 2021 at 7:53 PM MDT
|
By
Saphire Cervantes
A team of experts from the Colorado National Guard Defensive Cyber Operations Element and Cyber Protection Team have been participating in Cyber Shield.
News
The Garfield County Environmental Health Department oversees clean up of a homeless camp in Glenwood Springs
Updated: Jul. 24, 2021 at 7:25 PM MDT
|
By
Saphire Cervantes
Cleanup crews remove nearly 60,000 pounds of garbage from the mountainside of Glenwood Springs.
Grand Junction 7-Day Forecast
Montrose 7-Day Forecast
Features
MORE NEWS
News
Motorcycle crash sends two people to hospital
Updated: Jul. 23, 2021 at 9:16 PM MDT
|
By
Sarah Schwabe
It happened Friday night around 6 p.m. near Patterson and El Corona Drive.
News
Governor Polis visits peach orchard and talks about tax cuts
Updated: Jul. 23, 2021 at 7:18 PM MDT
|
By
(Christopher Guevara)
Governor Polis visits a peach orchard in Palisade and talks about tax cuts to farmers and ranchers
News
District 51 hires new Director of Equity and Inclusion
Updated: Jul. 23, 2021 at 7:13 PM MDT
|
By
(Christopher Guevara)
District 51 schools hires a new director to oversee equity and inclusion.
News
Colorado Pet Pantry comes to Clifton
Updated: Jul. 23, 2021 at 7:10 PM MDT
|
By
(Christopher Guevara)
Colorado Pet Pantry comes to Clifton to help those in need with pet food
News
Secretary Deb Haaland visits Grand Junction to discuss the future of the BLM headquarters
Updated: Jul. 23, 2021 at 5:57 PM MDT
|
By
(Taylor Burke)
Secretary Deb Haaland visits Grand Junction to discuss the future of the BLM headquarters
News
Update on I-70 Glenwood Canyon closure
Updated: Jul. 23, 2021 at 3:58 PM MDT
|
By
(Madelynn Fellet)
Hwy I-70 in Glenwood Canyon continues to be closed, due to additional debris flow occurring yesterday evening.
News
Water from a West Slope reservoir will be added to Colorado River
Updated: Jul. 23, 2021 at 12:20 PM MDT
|
By
(Taylor Burke)
391 million gallons of water from a West Slope reservoir to keep the Colorado River flowing at a healthier level in the critical 15-Mile Reach just east of Grand Junction.
News
Fire restrictions lifted in eastern Montrose County
Updated: Jul. 23, 2021 at 11:37 AM MDT
|
By
(Madelynn Fellet)
Montrose Sheriff Gene Lillard has removed fire restrictions early this morning for the east side of Montrose County. Until stated otherwise, Stage 1 fire restrictions still remain in effect for the west side of Montrose County.
News
Two people are in the hospital, after overnight crash
Updated: Jul. 23, 2021 at 9:13 AM MDT
|
By
Adam Woodbrey
people injured in auto crash
News
Palisade, Mesa County celebrate grand opening of a new trail
Updated: Jul. 23, 2021 at 8:24 AM MDT
|
By
Adam Woodbrey
A new biking trail opening to take riders from Grand Mesa to Palisade
News
Generation Wild brings The Fort to Grand Junction
Updated: Jul. 22, 2021 at 7:15 PM MDT
|
By
(Christopher Guevara)
Generation Wild provides The Fort in Grand Junction's Lincoln Park for kids
News
Capturing Kids Hearts training program
Updated: Jul. 22, 2021 at 7:09 PM MDT
|
By
(Christopher Guevara)
District 51 schools attend training with Capturing Kids Hearts this August.
MORE NEWS
News
10-year-old dies from confirmed plague case
Updated: Jul. 22, 2021 at 5:53 PM MDT
|
By
(Madelynn Fellet)
Plague reports confirmed in animals and fleas from six counties in Colo., including San Miguel, El Paso, Boulder, Huerfano, La Plata, and Adams.
News
I-70 in Glenwood Canyon closed again due to flash flood warnings
Updated: Jul. 22, 2021 at 5:23 PM MDT
|
By
(Madelynn Fellet)
The Colorado Department of Transportation has issued another closure for I-70 in Glenwood Canyon as a safety precaution.
News
Gift card scam running rampant in Grand Valley
Updated: Jul. 22, 2021 at 4:08 PM MDT
|
By
(Taylor Burke)
This scam is very common no matter what community you live in and con artists have latched onto gift cards as a convenient form of payment in their scams as they are extremely difficult to track.
News
Roice-Hurst hosts Furry Friends Kids Camp
Updated: Jul. 22, 2021 at 4:02 PM MDT
|
By
(Taylor Burke)
Kids learn how to care for animals long term
News
Gov. Jared Polis wishes Colorado Olympic athletes best of luck
Updated: Jul. 22, 2021 at 10:00 AM MDT
|
By
(Madelynn Fellet)
Today Gov. Jared Polis wished Colorado Olympic and Paralympic athletics best of luck as they set out to compete in the postponed 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo.
News
Las Colonias river park has been blocked off with sandbags
Updated: Jul. 21, 2021 at 11:52 PM MDT
|
By
(Natasha Lynn)
Due to low flows in the Colorado River, the River Park at Las Colonias has been blocked off with sand bags. The park is still open for use but water is more stagnant.
News
Mesa County court system is experiencing an increase in backlogged court cases
Updated: Jul. 21, 2021 at 9:25 PM MDT
|
By
Saphire Cervantes
The Mesa County District Attorney's Office is working to reduce the number of cases in the court backlog.
News
Mesa County Commissioners allocate money to three Western Slope towns
Updated: Jul. 21, 2021 at 6:27 PM MDT
|
By
(Christopher Guevara)
Three Western Slope towns to receive money from Mesa County Commissioner
News
Concerns over new zipline by area residents
Updated: Jul. 21, 2021 at 6:24 PM MDT
|
By
(Taylor Burke)
Concerns over new zip line by area residents
News
Montrose County Manager position approved
Updated: Jul. 21, 2021 at 6:11 PM MDT
|
By
(Madelynn Fellet)
In a 3-0 vote, the Montrose board of county commissioners selected Jon Waschbusch for the position of Montrose County Manager.