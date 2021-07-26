Advertisement

Mudslides throughout Western Slope

Mesa County Commissioners Appoint New Sheriff
July 26 is Tracey Garchar Day
Grand Junction Weightlifting Club
Empowered Chiropractic Grand Opening

Updated: 20 hours ago
By (Natasha Lynn)
Today was the grand opening of a new chiropractic office in Grand Junction called Empowered Chiropractic, complete with a ribbon cutting ceremony and a meet and greet with the doctors.

Colorado comeback cash gift card stops and pop-up vaccination clinics

Updated: 19 hours ago
By (Natasha Lynn) and (Saphire Cervantes)
The state of Colorado and its partners held pop up vaccination clinics across the state over the weekend from the 23rd through the 25th.

I-70 eastbound is back open

Updated: 20 hours ago
By Saphire Cervantes
Wildfire closes I-70 between Eagle and Gypsum.

Annual Lincoln Day Dinner at the Grand Junction Convention Center

Updated: Jul. 25, 2021 at 12:07 AM MDT
By (Natasha Lynn)
The Mesa County Republican Party hosted their Annual Lincoln Day Dinner with speakers Representatives Lauren Boebert & Jim Jordan.

Colorado National Guard cyber teams participate in national cyber defense exercise

Updated: Jul. 24, 2021 at 7:53 PM MDT
By Saphire Cervantes
A team of experts from the Colorado National Guard Defensive Cyber Operations Element and Cyber Protection Team have been participating in Cyber Shield.

The Garfield County Environmental Health Department oversees clean up of a homeless camp in Glenwood Springs

Updated: Jul. 24, 2021 at 7:25 PM MDT
By Saphire Cervantes
Cleanup crews remove nearly 60,000 pounds of garbage from the mountainside of Glenwood Springs.
Grand Junction 7-Day Forecast
Montrose 7-Day Forecast
Motorcycle crash sends two people to hospital

Updated: Jul. 23, 2021 at 9:16 PM MDT
By Sarah Schwabe
It happened Friday night around 6 p.m. near Patterson and El Corona Drive.

Governor Polis visits peach orchard and talks about tax cuts

Updated: Jul. 23, 2021 at 7:18 PM MDT
By (Christopher Guevara)
Governor Polis visits a peach orchard in Palisade and talks about tax cuts to farmers and ranchers

District 51 hires new Director of Equity and Inclusion

Updated: Jul. 23, 2021 at 7:13 PM MDT
By (Christopher Guevara)
District 51 schools hires a new director to oversee equity and inclusion.

Colorado Pet Pantry comes to Clifton

Updated: Jul. 23, 2021 at 7:10 PM MDT
By (Christopher Guevara)
Colorado Pet Pantry comes to Clifton to help those in need with pet food

Secretary Deb Haaland visits Grand Junction to discuss the future of the BLM headquarters

Updated: Jul. 23, 2021 at 5:57 PM MDT
By (Taylor Burke)
Secretary Deb Haaland visits Grand Junction to discuss the future of the BLM headquarters

Update on I-70 Glenwood Canyon closure

Updated: Jul. 23, 2021 at 3:58 PM MDT
By (Madelynn Fellet)
Hwy I-70 in Glenwood Canyon continues to be closed, due to additional debris flow occurring yesterday evening.

Water from a West Slope reservoir will be added to Colorado River

Updated: Jul. 23, 2021 at 12:20 PM MDT
By (Taylor Burke)
391 million gallons of water from a West Slope reservoir to keep the Colorado River flowing at a healthier level in the critical 15-Mile Reach just east of Grand Junction.

Fire restrictions lifted in eastern Montrose County

Updated: Jul. 23, 2021 at 11:37 AM MDT
By (Madelynn Fellet)
Montrose Sheriff Gene Lillard has removed fire restrictions early this morning for the east side of Montrose County. Until stated otherwise, Stage 1 fire restrictions still remain in effect for the west side of Montrose County.

Two people are in the hospital, after overnight crash

Updated: Jul. 23, 2021 at 9:13 AM MDT
By Adam Woodbrey
people injured in auto crash

Palisade, Mesa County celebrate grand opening of a new trail

Updated: Jul. 23, 2021 at 8:24 AM MDT
By Adam Woodbrey
A new biking trail opening to take riders from Grand Mesa to Palisade

Generation Wild brings The Fort to Grand Junction

Updated: Jul. 22, 2021 at 7:15 PM MDT
By (Christopher Guevara)
Generation Wild provides The Fort in Grand Junction's Lincoln Park for kids

Capturing Kids Hearts training program

Updated: Jul. 22, 2021 at 7:09 PM MDT
By (Christopher Guevara)
District 51 schools attend training with Capturing Kids Hearts this August.

10-year-old dies from confirmed plague case

Updated: Jul. 22, 2021 at 5:53 PM MDT
By (Madelynn Fellet)
Plague reports confirmed in animals and fleas from six counties in Colo., including San Miguel, El Paso, Boulder, Huerfano, La Plata, and Adams.

I-70 in Glenwood Canyon closed again due to flash flood warnings

Updated: Jul. 22, 2021 at 5:23 PM MDT
By (Madelynn Fellet)
The Colorado Department of Transportation has issued another closure for I-70 in Glenwood Canyon as a safety precaution.

Gift card scam running rampant in Grand Valley

Updated: Jul. 22, 2021 at 4:08 PM MDT
By (Taylor Burke)
This scam is very common no matter what community you live in and con artists have latched onto gift cards as a convenient form of payment in their scams as they are extremely difficult to track.

Roice-Hurst hosts Furry Friends Kids Camp

Updated: Jul. 22, 2021 at 4:02 PM MDT
By (Taylor Burke)
Kids learn how to care for animals long term

Gov. Jared Polis wishes Colorado Olympic athletes best of luck

Updated: Jul. 22, 2021 at 10:00 AM MDT
By (Madelynn Fellet)
Today Gov. Jared Polis wished Colorado Olympic and Paralympic athletics best of luck as they set out to compete in the postponed 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo.

Las Colonias river park has been blocked off with sandbags

Updated: Jul. 21, 2021 at 11:52 PM MDT
By (Natasha Lynn)
Due to low flows in the Colorado River, the River Park at Las Colonias has been blocked off with sand bags. The park is still open for use but water is more stagnant.

Mesa County court system is experiencing an increase in backlogged court cases

Updated: Jul. 21, 2021 at 9:25 PM MDT
By Saphire Cervantes
The Mesa County District Attorney's Office is working to reduce the number of cases in the court backlog.

Mesa County Commissioners allocate money to three Western Slope towns

Updated: Jul. 21, 2021 at 6:27 PM MDT
By (Christopher Guevara)
Three Western Slope towns to receive money from Mesa County Commissioner

Concerns over new zipline by area residents

Updated: Jul. 21, 2021 at 6:24 PM MDT
By (Taylor Burke)
Concerns over new zip line by area residents

Montrose County Manager position approved

Updated: Jul. 21, 2021 at 6:11 PM MDT
By (Madelynn Fellet)
In a 3-0 vote, the Montrose board of county commissioners selected Jon Waschbusch for the position of Montrose County Manager.